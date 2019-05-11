Lyft hits record low as Uber slumps in Wall Street debut

Lyft Inc's stock slumped to a record low on Friday as Uber Technologies, another company hemorrhaging billions of dollars, fell in its Wall Street debut.

SAN FRANCISCO: Lyft Inc's stock slumped to a record low on Friday as Uber Technologies, another company hemorrhaging billions of dollars, fell in its Wall Street debut.

Uber fell 8per cent from the US$45 price set in its IPO late on Thursday, which valued the company at roughly US$82 billion, just above the US$76 billion valuation it attained in its last private funding round

Advertisement

Smaller Lyft saw its shares drop 6per cent to US$per cent51.79. Lyft's 27per cent slump from the price in its March 28 IPO, and Uber's drop immediately at the start of trading in its shares, underscore many investors' trepidation about the two ride-hailing companies that have not said when they will become profitable.

"Uber is considered the leader and the one in the strongest market position. If investors are not getting behind it on the lower valuation, that creates a challenge for the smaller Lyft in investors’ minds," said Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian.

Uber lost US$3 billion in 2018 from operations, while Lyft lost US$1.1 billion in the March quarter of 2019.

Lyft's falling stock this week put pressure on Uber as it finalized the price of the most anticipated IPO since Facebook's debut in 2012.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Noel Randewich, additional reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)