Lyft raises IPO price range to US$70-US$72 per share

REUTERS: Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc said on Wednesday that the price range of its initial public offering was raised between US$70 and US$72 per share.

At the top end of the revised range, Lyft could raise as much as US$2.21 billion.

The company had previously expected the IPO of its 30.7 million shares to be priced in the range of US$62 to US$68 per share, Lyft said in a filing.

Lyft's IPO was oversubscribed, Reuters reported last week.

The company's progress in its IPO could bode well for larger rival Uber Technologies Inc, which is planning to kick off its IPO in April, Reuters has reported. It has been valued by investment bankers at as much as US$120 billion.

