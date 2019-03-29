Lyft raises US$2.2 billion in IPO: source

Ride-hailing startup Lyft Inc raised US$2.2 billion in its initial public offering on Thursday by pricing 30.77 million shares at US$72, the top of its already elevated US$70-US$72 per share target range, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The source asked not to be identified ahead of any official announcement. Lyft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; editing by Grant McCool)