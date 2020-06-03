Lyft says May rides jump 26per cent from prior month

Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said on Tuesday that rides on its platform rose 26per cent in May from the previous month, with strong growth from cities where coronavirus-induced restrictions have been eased.

REUTERS: Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said on Tuesday that rides on its platform rose 26per cent in May from the previous month, with strong growth from cities where coronavirus-induced restrictions have been eased.

Shares of the company rose 3.2per cent in extended trading.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lyft expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) loss for the second quarter to not exceed US$325 million if average daily volumes in June remain unchanged from May levels.

Rides have risen week-over-week for seven consecutive weeks since the week ended April 12, the company said.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)