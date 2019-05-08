Lyft sees growth slowing after revenue tops expectations in first results as public company

REUTERS: Lyft Inc on Tuesday forecast growth would slow after nearly doubling in the first quarter, sending shares of the ride services company lower, just days ahead of rival Uber's IPO.

Lyft posted a US$1.1 billion loss in its first quarter, hit by stock-based compensation charges due to its initial public offering. Lyft is watched as a bellwether for its larger rival Uber Technologies Inc, which will price its offering on Thursday.

Advertisement

Lyft, which says it has nearly 40per cent of the U.S. ride-hailing market, said increased demand helped push revenue to US$776 million in the quarter, up 95per cent from a year earlier and above analysts' average estimate of US$739.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

An outlook for second-quarter revenue of US$800 million to US$810 million was ahead of analysts' expectations of US$783.1 million. The low end of that forecast would amount to revenue growth of 58per cent, however, far short of the growth Lyft has enjoyed recently.

For the full year, Lyft forecast revenue growth between 52per cent and 53per cent.

Shares fell 1.7per cent in after-hours trading following the results, adding to a 23per cent drop since the IPO priced on March 29 at US$72.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell called the results "pretty strong," with hints that Lyft was continuing to take market share from Uber. He cautioned, however, that Lyft's outlook did suggest "a meaningful slowdown in revenue."

"The question will be whether this is just conservatism, Uber starting to fight back, or the company hitting tougher comps," Cordwell added.

In a snub to Uber, Lyft also announced a partnership with Alphabet Inc's Waymo in which Lyft will deploy 10 self-driving vehicles around the Arizona city of Phoenix. Uber has welcomed Waymo cars on its network.

For its second quarter, Lyft forecast an expected adjusted EBITDA loss of US$270 million to US$280 million.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Lyft posted revenue of US$37.86 from each of its 20.5 million active riders during the first quarter, a 34per cent increase in revenue and a 46per cent increase in riders over the same period in 2018.

Total costs and expenses rose more than 200per cent in the quarter as it stepped up its promotional activities to compete with rival Uber, although a contribution margin improvement to 49.6per cent from 35.4per cent pointed to greater efficiency.

A net loss widened to US$1.14 billion, or US$48.53 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from US$234.3 million, or US$11.69 per share, a year earlier. Stock-based compensation and payroll tax made up US$894 million of that amount.

Both Lyft and Uber have warned in regulatory filings that they may never make a profit and they face growing competition, friction with drivers and pricing pressure.

Unlike its larger, more international rival, Lyft focuses almost exclusively on ride-hailing in the United States.

One point of contention for some Lyft investors has been the company's dual-class share structure, which gives founders outsized control of the company.

Last year, Lyft had 30.7 million riders and 1.9 million drivers in more than 300 cities in the United States and Canada. In comparison, Uber - which could be valued at about US$90 billion - had 75 million riders and 3.9 million drivers in 65 countries.

(Reporting by Alexandria Sage in San Francisco and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Lisa Shumaker)