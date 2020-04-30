Lyft to cut 982 jobs due to coronavirus outbreak

Lyft Inc said on Wednesday it plans to lay off 982 employees, or 17per cent of the ride-hailing firm's workforce, due to the economic challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company's shares were up 5per cent in afternoon trading.

Lyft said it estimates to incur about US$28 million to US$36 million of restructuring charges, primarily related to the layoffs. (https://bit.ly/2KG7iXs)

Directors of the company's board have voluntarily agreed to forego 30per cent of their cash compensation for the second quarter of 2020, the company said.

