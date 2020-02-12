Lyft tops US$1 billion quarterly revenue, forecasts slower growth in 2020

Lyft Inc on Tuesday reported record quarterly revenue of more than US$1 billion, but the ride-hailing company forecast slower growth in the new year as ridership growth stagnated in the second half of 2019.

REUTERS: Lyft Inc on Tuesday reported record quarterly revenue of more than US$1 billion, but the ride-hailing company forecast slower growth in the new year as ridership growth stagnated in the second half of 2019, sending shares down.

The company did not change its target to achieve profitability on an adjusted basis by the end of 2021 despite its larger rival Uber Technologies Inc last week moving forward by a year its profitability target.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lyft shares declined 5per cent following the earnings release after market close.

Lyft reported revenue of US$1.02 billion in the fourth quarter, ahead of analysts who expected US$984 million in quarterly revenue, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

For now, the company continues to make losses, reporting an adjusted net loss of US$121 million, or a loss of 41 cents per share.

Lyft operates only in the United States and some Canadian cities. Its active rider customer base in the fourth quarter grew to 22.9 million from 22.3 million the previous quarter. That compares with Uber's global 111 million active platform users in the same period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Lyft's ridership grew by more than 6per cent in the first half of 2019, growth in the second half slowed to around 2.5per cent.

The company said it expects revenue in the first quarter of between US$1.05 billion and US$1.06 billion.

Uber originally echoed Lyft in saying it would be profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis by the end of 2021. But the company last week moved that target forward by a year, now promising investors it would be profitable on that metric in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The adjusted EBITDA metric at both companies excludes expenses for stock-based compensation and other items. Share-based payments at Uber in all of 2019 amounted to nearly US$4.6 billion, or roughly a third of revenue.

Lyft's stock-based compensation came in at US$1.6 billion for all of 2019, or 44per cent of full-year revenue.

Both companies went public last year, Lyft in March, Uber in May, with many early employees and investors selling their shares.

Lyft Chief Financial Officer Brian Roberts in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday said 2020 created the foundation for "more durable growth" in 2021 and beyond.

Uber and Lyft, both based in San Francisco, are pursuing different roads in search of profitability, with Uber pouring money into side businesses which have so far lost money and Lyft remaining focused solely on moving people around.

Lyft in January cut 2per cent of its workforce in its sales and marketing department to achieve its profitability target, but said it plans to hire more people this year.

The company is still spending heavily, with total costs in 2019 growing to US$6.3 billion.

Uber and Lyft have historically relied on heavy subsidies to attract riders.

Lyft in October said a growing number of customers were paying full price, with discounts and promotional incentives decreasing.

But Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi told investors during an earnings call on Thursday that Lyft over the past month or so had been more aggressive in giving out discounts to attract customers.

(This story corrects first-quarter revenue forecast to between US$1.05 billion and US$1.06 billion, instead of between US$1.05 million and US$1.06 million, paragraph 8).

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York and Akanksha Rana in Bangalore; Editing by Matthew Lewis)