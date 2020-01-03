M&S appoints David Surdeau as interim CFO

Britain's Marks & Spencer on Friday named David Surdeau as its interim chief financial officer to replace Humphrey Singer, who left the company on Dec. 31.

FILE PHOTO: A man leaving a Marks &amp; Spencer store in London
FILE PHOTO: A man leaves a Marks & Spencer store in London, Britain, in this January 7, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

One of the biggest names in British retail, 135-year-old Marks & Spencer said Surdeau will take on the role from Jan. 7.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

