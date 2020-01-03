M&S appoints David Surdeau as interim CFO

Britain's Marks & Spencer on Friday named David Surdeau as its interim chief financial officer to replace Humphrey Singer, who left the company on Dec. 31.

One of the biggest names in British retail, 135-year-old Marks & Spencer said Surdeau will take on the role from Jan. 7.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)