M1 disruption: Telco to give affected users one-week rebate on home broadband monthly fee

SINGAPORE: M1 users who were affected by disruptions to broadband services earlier this week will get a one-week rebate off their June bill, the telecommunications provider said on Thursday (May 14).

This comes after two separate incidents on Tuesday and Wednesday which saw M1's fibre broadband Internet service disrupted for hours.

"Earlier this week, some M1 users reported connectivity issues that were triggered by a network bolstering initiative to improve customer experience," said the telco in a statement.



The first disruption on Tuesday began at about 6am. It involved a "specific group of customers" and was resolved overnight to avoid large-scale disruption during peak hours, said M1.

On Wednesday, some users were still reporting service disruptions. This was an "unrelated incident" and was resolved by 2pm that day, said M1.

The disruptions were not caused by any dated equipment, shortage of capacity or cyberattack, said the telco.

"M1 understands the importance of network resilience and reliability, especially as more people are working and studying from home during the circuit breaker period in Singapore," said the telco in its statement on Thursday.

As such, it said it would offer all M1 users affected by the disruption a one-off one-week rebate on their home broadband monthly fee.

To claim the rebate, users will be sent a one-click link via SMS and email from Thursday.



“We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience the disruption has caused to our users, and thank them for their patience and understanding," said M1 Chief Executive Officer Manjot Singh Mann.

"Our priority now is to ensure service reliability and we are taking extra measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents."

On Wednesday, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced that investigations had been launched into the disruptions.

It promised to take “strong enforcement action” if there were any lapses on the part of the company.

M1 is "cooperating fully" with IMDA for further investigations, said Mr Mann.

