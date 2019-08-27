Macron says US did not join charter against online hate speech

BIARRITZ, France: The United States did not sign up to a charter against online hate speech at the G7 summit for legal reasons, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday after the end of the meeting.

"We formalised an agreement for the first time with several Anglo-Saxon and European platforms and with support from nearly all (G7) countries," Macron told reporters after the summit, which was held in southwestern France.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We had a very good discussion with the United States, which for legal reasons was not able to formalise the agreement on this point," Macron said, adding he was hopeful it could be done in the coming weeks.

