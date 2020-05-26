Macy's announces US$1 billion bond offering to repay credit facility
Macy's Inc said on Tuesday it planned to raise US$1.1 billion in a bond offering, backed by a first mortgage on some of its properties, to repay funds borrowed under a revolving credit facility.
The department store chain drew down a US$1.5 billion credit facility in March as it had to temporarily close stores and limit its business to its app and website due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A number of U.S. companies are also pledging their assets and properties to raise money and clear debt as businesses reopen after a long government mandated lockdown.
The senior secured notes are due 2025, Macy's said.
