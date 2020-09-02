Macy's beats quarterly sales expectations on online boost

Business

Macy's beats quarterly sales expectations on online boost

Macy's Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday, as shoppers stuck indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic bought more apparel using the department store chain's app and website.

A sign that marks the Macy&apos;s store is seen at the Herald Square location in New York
FILE PHOTO: A sign that marks the Macy's store is seen at the Herald Square location in New York, U.S., May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Macy's Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday, as shoppers stuck indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic bought more apparel using the department store chain's app and website.

Net sales fell 35.8per cent to US$3.56 billion in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, but beat analysts' estimates of US$3.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported a net loss of US$431 million, or US$1.39 per share, compared with a profit of US$86 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark