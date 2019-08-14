Macy's cuts forecast after first profit miss in two years, shares slide

Macy's Inc reported a 48per cent fall in quarterly profit and cut its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings on Wednesday, as the department store operator discounted heavily to clear excess inventory, sending its shares down 13per cent.

REUTERS: Macy's Inc cut its full-year earnings forecast after missing Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit for the first time in two years, as the department store operator discounted heavily to clear Spring inventory, sending its shares down 13per cent.

The company said on Wednesday inventory became a challenge as it also missed the mark with its key women's sportswear private brands and a higher decline in international tourism.

"We had a slow start to the quarter and finished below our expectations," Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said in a statement.

The company has entered the Fall with the right inventory, he added.

Macy's now expects 2019 adjusted profit to be between US$2.85 per share to US$3.05 per share, down from a previous forecast of US$3.05 to US$3.25.

Net income attributable to Macy's shareholders slumped 48per cent to US$86 million, or 28 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 3.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 45 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Macy's shares, which declined about 35per cent this year, are set to open at near 10-year low.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)