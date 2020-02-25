Macy's holiday-quarter comparable sales beats forecasts, shares jump

Department store chain Macy's Inc on Tuesday reported quarterly comparable sales that beat Wall Street estimates with the help of a smaller-than-feared decline in holiday sales. Macy’s shares rose 7per cent in pre-market trade. Comparable sales at Macy's owned and licensed stores fell 0.7per cent in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, compared with the 0.93per cent drop estimated by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Net income attributable to the company fell to US$340 million, or US$1.09 per share, from US$740 million, or US$2.37 per share, a year earlier.

REUTERS: Department store chain Macy's Inc on Tuesday reported quarterly comparable sales that beat Wall Street estimates with the help of a smaller-than-feared decline in holiday sales. Macy’s shares rose 7per cent in pre-market trade. Comparable sales at Macy's owned and licensed stores fell 0.7per cent in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, compared with the 0.93per cent drop estimated by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Net income attributable to the company fell to US$340 million, or US$1.09 per share, from US$740 million, or US$2.37 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Alexander Smith)

Advertisement