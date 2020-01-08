Macy's holiday season better than feared, shares rise

Macy's Inc reported just a 0.6per cent drop in holiday period same-store sales on Thursday, quelling fears of a more dramatic fall in the department store operator's numbers for the crucial annual shopping season after an earlier profit warning.

The New York-based company's shares rose about 4per cent to US$18.32, a near five-month high.

Macy's, which cut its annual profit forecast in November blaming weak international tourism and sluggish mall traffic, is among the first major corporate names to report sales for the holiday season - seen as a barometer for the health of U.S. consumer spending.

The company reported a 0.6per cent drop in comparable sales at its owned and licensed stores for the months of November and December, roughly two-thirds of the fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting a 1.8per cent fall in the quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"It's bit of a relief for investors, as they were concerned sales were going to be down more than that," Ken Perkins, founder of research firm Retail Metrics told Reuters.

Given the traffic at stores did not look particularly great during the holidays, the number looks good, Perkins said, but showed concern about the company's profit margins due to the heavy level of discounts during the season.

Macy's Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said the holiday sales benefited from strong online sales and demand for gift products, as well as a complete revamp of about 150 stores with fresh interiors and better merchandise.

U.S. consumers are increasingly spending more money online rather than queuing up at physical stores during the holiday season, forcing traditional brick-and-mortar retailers to build their apps with more shopping and delivery options.

U.S. e-commerce sales in the period from Nov. 1 through Christmas Eve rose 18.8per cent, according to a Dec. 25 report by Mastercard Inc , while overall holiday retail sales, excluding autos, rose just 3.4per cent.

Consumer spending in the country is benefiting from wage growth and the lowest unemployment rate in nearly half a century.

Earlier in the day, Apple Inc said its customers spent US$1.42 billion in its App Store between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, a 16per cent increase over the previous year.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)