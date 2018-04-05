Macy's longtime CFO Karen Hoguet to retire next year

Department store operator Macy's Inc said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet will retire in February next year.

FILE PHOTO: The Macy&apos;s logo is pictured on the side of a building in down town Los Angeles
FILE PHOTO: The Macy's logo is pictured on the side of a building in down town Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

REUTERS: Department store operator Macy's Inc said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet will retire in February next year.

Hoguet, who has been CFO since 1997, will step down before February if a successor is appointed and then carry on as an adviser until her retirement, the company said.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

