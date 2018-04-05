Macy's longtime CFO Karen Hoguet to retire next year

Department store operator Macy's Inc said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet will retire in February next year.

Hoguet, who has been CFO since 1997, will step down before February if a successor is appointed and then carry on as an adviser until her retirement, the company said.

