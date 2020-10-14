Macy's names retail consulting exec as CFO

Macy's Inc said on Wednesday Adrian Mitchell, a managing director at Boston Consulting Group, will take over as the department store operator's chief financial officer in November.

A woman carries shopping bags from Macy&apos;s department store in midtown Manhattan in New York
FILE PHOTO: A woman carries shopping bags from Macy's department store in midtown Manhattan following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 9, 2020.

Paula Price stepped down as Macy's CFO in May and was replaced on an interim basis by Felicia Williams.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Source: Reuters

