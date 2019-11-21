Macy's posts bigger same-store sales drop, cuts 2019 profit outlook

Macy's Inc reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly same-store sales and cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, blaming weak international tourism and sluggish mall traffic.

REUTERS: Macy's Inc cut its annual profit forecast for the second time this year on Thursday after a bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter comparable store sales due to weak international tourism and sluggish mall traffic.

Shares of the department store operator fell 6per cent in premarket trading.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A weakening yuan has resulted in a fall in Chinese tourists visiting the United States this year and has weighed on sales at major retailers as the high spending travelers account for a significant portion of their revenue.

Comparable sales at Macy's owned and licensed stores fell 3.5per cent in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, the first drop in two years, and bigger than the 1per cent decrease analysts had expected, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, Macy's said it had completed a revamp of about 150 stores with fresh interiors and better assortment of merchandise in time for the crucial holiday shopping season, which kicks off next week.

The company now expects 2019 adjusted profit of between US$2.57 per share and US$2.77 per share, compared with its previous forecast of between US$2.85 and US$3.05.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It also projected full-year total comparable sales to fall between 1per cent and 1.5per cent, compared to a previous forecast of up to a 1per cent rise.

Adjusted net income attributable to Macy's shareholders fell to US$21 million, or 7 cents per share, in the quarter, from US$83 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to break-even on a per share basis.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)