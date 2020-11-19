Macy's reports 20per cent fall in comparable sales, eyes surging virus cases

Macy's Inc beat quarterly sales estimates on Thursday, as a sustained shift to online shopping from stuck-at-home consumers signaled healthy demand ahead of the crucial holiday season.

REUTERS: Macy's Inc reported a more than 20per cent drop in quarterly comparable on Thursday and said it expects that to continue into the fall season, signaling a tough holiday season for the coronavirus-battered department store chain.

The retailer's shares fell 3per cent in premarket trading. Its stock has lost nearly half its value in a tumultuous year in which it has had to lay off thousands of workers and suffer through plunging sales due to outlet closures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Macy's Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said the company was keeping an eye on a new wave of COVID-19 cases across the United States and the potential impact on its business.

The country has been regularly recording over 100,000 daily COVID-19 infections over the last two weeks, raising fears that the spiking numbers will keep people away from already sales-battered retail stores heading into the holidays.

Macy's said it expects its comparable sales of owned and licensed stores to fall by a low- to mid-20s percentage in the fall season.

Net sales fell to US$3.99 billion from US$5.17 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, but beat analysts' estimates of US$3.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company posted an adjusted net loss of US$60 million, or 19 cents per share, compared with earnings of US$21 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a loss of 79 cents per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)