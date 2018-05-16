Macy's same-store sales growth trumps estimates, shares rise

Macy's Inc reported on Wednesday a much better-than-expected increase in same-store sales for the first quarter, boosted by strong performance across its businesses, sending its shares up 13 percent premarket.

Macy's shares surged more than 13 percent in premarket trading after the company also raised its full-year profit forecast.

The company said it would end its joint venture with China-based Fung Retailing Ltd but would remain active on Alibaba's e-commerce platform TMall.

The retailer's 4.2 percent rise in same-store sales in the first quarter easily topped Wall Street's 1.4 percent estimate.

The quarter benefited from a change in accounting that shifted its Friends & Family promotional program from the second quarter to the first, the company said.

"We exceeded our expectations and saw strong performance across all three brands — Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Bluemercury — as well as across all geographic regions," Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said.

Net income attributable to Macy's shareholders rose to US$139 million, or 45 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 5, from US$78 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 48 cents per share topping analysts' expectations by 11 cents.

Net sales rose 3.6 percent to US$5.54 billion in the quarter, also beating expectations.

