Macy's says reopened stores performing better than expected

Macy's Inc said on Tuesday its 450 reopened stores were performing better than expected, giving some respite for the department store operator that reported nearly US$1 billion in quarterly operating losses.

REUTERS: Macy's Inc said on Tuesday its 450 reopened stores were performing better than expected, giving some respite for the department store chain that reported nearly US$1 billion in quarterly operating losses due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company's shares rose 12per cent in premarket trading, a day after Macy's said it had raised US$4.5 billion to navigate through the fallout from the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Macy's, like most other non-essential retailers in the United States, was forced to shut nearly all its 800 stores in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

While a full economic recovery is expected to be years away, retailers like American Eagle Outfitters Inc , Abercrombie & Fitch and Macy's have indicated a recovery in sales, with a surge in online orders.

Macy's Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said the company is now working to get the right merchandise in place for the crucial holiday season.

Macy's said its preliminary sales fell to US$3.02 billion in the quarter ended May 2, from US$5.50 billion, in line with the company's prior forecast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company reported a preliminary adjusted net loss of US$630 million, or US$2.03 per share, in the same period, compared to a profit of US$137 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Macy's has delayed reporting its full first-quarter results to July 1.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)