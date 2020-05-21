Macy's warns of up to US$1 billion quarterly loss due to lockdowns

Macy's Inc forecast a quarterly operating loss of up to US$1.11 billion on Thursday, as the retailer was forced to shut stores due to lockdowns implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The health crisis has forced brick-and-mortar retailers to tap credit lines, lay off employees and suspend dividends and buybacks in a desperate bid to stay afloat amid store closures.

Just this month several retailers, including J Crew and J.C.Penney filed for bankruptcy, failing to cope with market uncertainties and mounting debt.

Despite online sales bringing some respite to retailers, Macy's Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said that could not offset the losses due to store closures for the company.

The department store chain said it expects to post an operating loss of between US$905 million and US$1.11 billion. It also forecast first-quarter sales in the range of US$3 billion to US$3.03 billion, down from US$5.50 billion a year earlier.

The loss excludes potential estimated pre-tax non-cash goodwill and asset impairment charges for the quarter.

Macy's had earlier this month said it would report its first-quarter earnings on July 1 as significant business disruptions due to the pandemic had led to delays in preparing its financial statement.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)