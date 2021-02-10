Maersk sees higher profits this year, fourth quarter meets forecast

Business

Maersk sees higher profits this year, fourth quarter meets forecast

Shipping group Maersk reported fourth-quarter profit in line with expectations on Wednesday and said it expects higher earnings this year.

Worker is seen next to Maersk shipping containers at a logistics center near Tianjin por
FILE PHOTO: A worker is seen next to Maersk shipping containers at a logistics center near Tianjin port, in Tianjin, China December 12, 2019. Picture taken December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

Bookmark

COPENHAGEN: Shipping group Maersk reported fourth-quarter profit in line with expectations on Wednesday and said it expects higher earnings this year.

Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping line, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the period rose Xper cent to US$2.71 billion, compared with US$2.68 billion forecast by analysts.

The company said it expects EBITDA before restructuring and integration costs at US$8.5 billion-US$10.5 billion this year, compared with 8.3 billion last year.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark