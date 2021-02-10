Maersk sees higher profits this year, fourth quarter meets forecast

Shipping group Maersk reported fourth-quarter profit in line with expectations on Wednesday and said it expects higher earnings this year.

COPENHAGEN: Shipping group Maersk reported fourth-quarter profit in line with expectations on Wednesday and said it expects higher earnings this year.

Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping line, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the period rose Xper cent to US$2.71 billion, compared with US$2.68 billion forecast by analysts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company said it expects EBITDA before restructuring and integration costs at US$8.5 billion-US$10.5 billion this year, compared with 8.3 billion last year.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens)