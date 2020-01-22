Major 737 MAX buyer Air Lease remains confident in demand for jet

Aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp , which has ordered 150 of Boeing's grounded 737 MAX, remains confident in the jet's long-term value, Chief Financial Officer Greg Willis said on Wednesday after Boeing announced a new delay to its return.

DUBLIN: Aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp , which has ordered 150 of Boeing's grounded 737 MAX, remains confident in the jet's long-term value, Chief Financial Officer Greg Willis said on Wednesday after Boeing announced a new delay to its return.

"We are watching the situation, which is still very much evolving, but as we look out there are 7,000 737s that need to be replaced," Willis told the Airline Economic aircraft finance conference in Dublin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There may be some short-term volatility in the value of the aircraft, the 737, but I think over the long run there are some very powerful macro elements that are going to drive demand for all airplane types," he said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)