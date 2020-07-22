Major airlines ask EU, White House to adopt new COVID-19 testing program

United Airlines announces regional layoffs due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Virginia
A park-goer sits on a bench overlooking Reagan National Airport, as United Airlines announced regional layoffs of its staff due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Arlington, Virginia, on Jul 15, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Tom Brenner)
WASHINGTON: Major US and European Union airlines asked the EU and White House on Tuesday (Jul 21) to consider adopting a joint US-EU COVID-19 testing program as a way to again allow people to travel between the United States and Europe.

In a letter to Vice President Mike Pence and Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, the chief executives of American Airlines, United Airlines, Lufthansa and International Airlines Group requested "the safe and swift restoration of air travel between the United States and Europe."

Nearly all Europeans are currently barred from travelling to the US and similar restrictions are in place for Americans seeking to travel to most of the EU.

