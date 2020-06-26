Major US airline CEOs to hold White House meeting Friday: Sources

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

WASHINGTON: The chief executives of major U.S. airlines are set to hold a meeting Friday to discuss a range of coronavirus-travel issues, three people briefed on the matter said.

The meeting with Vice President Mike Pence and other senior U.S. officials is expected to include the CEOs of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and JetBlue Airways Corp, the sources said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The discussions will revolve around potential extended European Union travel restrictions on U.S. travelers, possible temperature checks at U.S. airports, contract tracing of airline passengers and the impact of COVID-19 on travel demand, among other issues, the sources said.

