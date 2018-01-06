Malaysia Airlines apologises for recent spate of flight delays

SINGAPORE: Malaysia Airlines apologised on Friday (Jan 5) for a recent spate of flight delays and cancellations which left travellers irate with some missing their baggage.

Passenger Abigail Tee, who was supposed to be on flight MH89 from Tokyo to Kuala Lumpur, said her flight was delayed for about 33 hours.

The flight was originally scheduled to depart Narita Airport on Jan 2 at 10.20am. It eventually departed on Jan 3 at 7pm after several delays and cancellations.



In a Facebook post on Friday, Ms Tee said some of the stranded passengers were not given food vouchers or hotel stays. Some passengers, including herself, were missing their luggage as a result of the flight delays and cancellations, she added.



According to her post, the flights affected were mainly from Japan to Malaysia, with some flights heading from Malaysia to Australia also affected.



Another passenger who was stranded in Japan was a Singaporean who wanted to be known as Ms Yong. She was scheduled to fly out of Osaka to Singapore via Kuala Lumpur on MH53, but ended up being stranded for more than 48 hours after her flight was repeatedly delayed and eventually cancelled.

Ms Yong said the Malaysia Airlines flight was scheduled to depart on Jan 1 at 9.55am. She only left Osaka on Jan 3 at 10am after switching to a Singapore Airlines flight.



According to flight tracking website FlightAware.com, MH53 departed Osaka on the same day at 4.53pm.



Passengers of flight MH53 speaking to Kansai Airport staff after their flight was delayed. (Photo: Ms Yong)

DELAYS WERE UNAVOIDABLE, SAYS MALAYSIA AIRLINES

Malaysia Airlines confirmed on Friday that some of its flights had experienced "unavoidable delays". The delays were due to technical issues as well as external factors such as a bird strike, the airline told Channel NewsAsia.

"In some cases, rectification work took longer than expected causing prolonged delays. The airline regrets these incidents and had deployed extra personnel to assist the affected stations in handling stranded passengers.

"Affected passengers were provided hotel accommodation and meal vouchers and where possible rebooked on to other flights. The airline also upgauged a couple of flights to accommodate the overflow of passengers," it said.

Singaporean Sebastian Ang, who was on the same Tokyo-Kuala Lumpur flight as Ms Tee, said no explanation for the delays was given to the stranded passengers. Passengers were also not allowed to transfer to other flights or another airline, he said.



"Passengers did not know what happened, they refused to let us take our luggage and refuse to let us transfer. So we were stranded. They kept saying the luggage was already on the new plane so they could not take it out.

"They wouldn’t tell us what the issue was. Both days, no one knew what was going on," the National Institute of Education student said.

"I am not upset at the delays, I am upset at the lack of explanation. I’m upset that it felt like the staff didn’t care about our welfare. It was frustrating to wait and they did not allow us to make other arrangements that could have saved us a lot of time."

