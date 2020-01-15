Malaysia Airlines suspends delivery of Boeing 737 MAX jets due in 2020

Malaysia Airlines suspends delivery of Boeing 737 MAX jets due in 2020

Malaysia Airlines has suspended delivery of Boeing 737 MAX jets due this year, the airline told Reuters in an email on Wednesday.

Boeing 737 Max aircraft at Boeing&apos;s 737 Max production facility in Renton
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 Max aircraft sits on the tarmac at Boeing's 737 Max production facility in Renton, Washington, U.S. December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

"In view of the production stoppage and the delayed return to service of the 737-MAX, Malaysia Airlines has suspended the delivery of its orders, which are due in 2020," it said.

