Malaysia imposes anti-dumping tax on cold-rolled steel from Indonesia, Vietnam

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has imposed provisional duties on certain cold-rolled stainless steel imports from Indonesia and Vietnam, pending the conclusion of an anti-dumping investigation, its Ministry of International Trade and Industry said on Monday (Dec 28).

A preliminary probe, conducted on behalf of the sole Malaysian producer of the product, found sufficient evidence warranting further investigation into the importation of cold- rolled stainless steel in coils, sheets or any other form, it said.

"The government therefore has decided to impose a provisional measure, which shall be in the form of provisional anti-dumping duties guaranteed by a security," the ministry said.

The security would be equivalent to the amount of the dumping margins determined in the preliminary probe, it said.

The duties range between 7.73 per cent and 34.82 per cent, and would be imposed no longer than 120 days from Dec 26 this year.

A final determination on the ministry's probe will be made by Apr 31.

Last week, Malaysia imposed anti-dumping duties on certain flat-rolled steel products from China, South Korea and Vietnam after determining that they were being imported at a price lower than the selling price in the origin countries.