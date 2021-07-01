Malaysia appoints Ericsson as 5G development partner

Business

Malaysia appoints Ericsson as 5G development partner

Malaysia on Thursday said it has appointed Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson as its partner to develop its 5G network and ecosystem.

FILE PHOTO: The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson&apos;s headquarters in Stockholm
FILE PHOTO: Ericsson logo is seen at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg

Bookmark

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Thursday said it has appointed Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson as its partner to develop its 5G network and ecosystem.

Under the deal, Ericsson will be responsible for end-to-end development of the network in Malaysia at a total cost of 11 billion ringgit (US$2.65 billion), state owned Digital Nasional Berhad - which is responsible for the project - said in a statement.

(US$1 = 4.1565 ringgit)

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark