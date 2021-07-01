Malaysia appoints Ericsson as 5G development partner

Malaysia on Thursday said it has appointed Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson as its partner to develop its 5G network and ecosystem.

Under the deal, Ericsson will be responsible for end-to-end development of the network in Malaysia at a total cost of 11 billion ringgit (US$2.65 billion), state owned Digital Nasional Berhad - which is responsible for the project - said in a statement.

(US$1 = 4.1565 ringgit)

