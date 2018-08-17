Malaysia Q2 GDP growth drops to 4.5%, slowing for a 3rd quarter

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's economy expanded at a much slower annual pace of 4.5 per cent in the April to June period, marking it the third straight quarter of slowing growth in Southeast Asia's third-largest economy.

The rate was well below the 5.2 per cent median forecast in a Reuters poll of 14 economists and the slowest growth since the fourth quarter of 2016.

The central bank said that growth over the latest period was affected by commodity-specific shocks, due to declining production of natural gas and weak crude palm oil production.

In the first quarter of 2018, Malaysia had annual growth of 5.4 per cent.

Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) new governor, Nur Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, revised 2018's gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 5.0 per cent from the earlier forecast of 5.5 to 6.0 per cent.

The central bank also said on Friday (Aug 17) that it will allow greater flexibility for exporters in management of their export proceeds, relaxing rules introduced in 2016 to support the ringgit currency.

BNM also said it will provide greater flexibility for hedging of foreign currency obligations and allow non-resident corporations to trade in ringgit denominated interest rate derivatives.

All three measures will go into effect immediately, the central bank said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's current account surplus narrowed to RM3.9 billion (US$950.76 million) in the second quarter from RM15 billion in the previous three months, the government said.

Portfolio investment saw a net outflow of RM38.3 billion, compared with an outflow of RM2.6 billion ringgit in the first quarter of 2018.