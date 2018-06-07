Malaysia's Astro group CEO resigns

KUALA LUMPUR: Astro Malaysia Holdings announced on Thursday (Jun 7) that its chief executive officer Rohana Rozhan’s resignation will take effect from Jan 31, 2019, but she will remain on the board as a non-executive director.

Its group chief content consumer officer, Henry Tan, who has been with the pay-TV operator for more than 10 years, will be Rohana’s successor.

“Rohana has been an inspirational leader to all at Astro, having led the team in setting many firsts and milestones for the media industry in Malaysia. We respect her decision to step down as CEO and wish her all the very best and a bright future ahead,” Astro's chairman Zaki Azmi said in a statement,

A principal architect of the company’s growth strategies, Rohana led Astro to become Malaysia’s leading content and consumer company with a growing ASEAN presence.

During her tenure as CEO, Astro’s customer base grew from two million to five-and-a-half million, while revenue grew RM1.79 billion to RM5.53 billion (US$450 million to US$1.4 billion) for the financial year ended Jan 31, 2018.

Malaysia has seen several high-profile resignations in the recent days, including the resignation of the country's central bank governor, Muhammad Ibrahim.

The Bank Negara chief had finished less than half of the five-year term he began in May 2016.

Telekom Malaysia also announced on Wednesday the resignation of its managing director and group CEO Mohammed Shazalli Ramly.



Independent and non-executive director of the Malaysian telco Fateh Iskandar Mohamed Mansor also tendered his resignation.

