Malaysia's Axiata seeks 66per cent stake in Indonesia's Link Net

Malaysian telecoms group Axiata Group Bhd is exploring a deal to acquire an equity holding of almost one third of Indonesia's PT Link Net Tbk shares, it said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

(Corrects to clarify Axiata seeks holding of almost two thirds, not one third)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian telecoms group Axiata Group Bhd is exploring a deal to acquire an equity holding of almost two thirds of Indonesia's PT Link Net Tbk shares, it said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The group said it and its 66.48per cent Indonesian subsidiary, PT XL Axiata Tbk, entered into a non-binding term sheet with Asia Link Dewa Pte Ltd and PT First Media Tbk "to facilitate discussions and negotiations for a potential acquisition" of 1.82 billion shares or a 66.03per cent shareholding in Link Net.

Link Net is a cable television and high speed broadband internet service provider based in Jakarta.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by James Pearson)