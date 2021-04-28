Malaysia's March exports surge 31% year on year, fastest in nearly four years

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's exports jumped 31 per cent in March from a year earlier, rising at their fastest pace in nearly four years, as the Southeast Asian country continued to shake off the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed on Wednesday.

The jump last month was the highest since May 2017, when exports had risen 32.5 per cent, and beat analysts' expectations of a 22.9 per cent growth. In February, exports grew 17.6 per cent.

March imports rose 19.2 per cent from a year earlier, compared to a 12.7 per cent rise in the previous month, data from the Statistics Department showed. Analysts were expecting an 18 per cent expansion.

Malaysia's trade surplus widened to 24.2 billion ringgit (US$5.90 billion) last month from 17.9 billion ringgit in February.

Analysts had estimated it at 18.8 billion ringgit.