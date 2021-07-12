Malaysia's May industrial output rises 26%, slightly better than forecast

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's industrial production rose 26 per cent in May from a year earlier, above market predictions, though the pace of growth eased from a record high scaled in the prior month, government data showed on Monday (Jul 12).

The production index measures factory output in manufacturing, mining and electricity generation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The expansion in May was faster than the 24.6 per cent annual growth forecast by eight economists in a Reuters poll.

In April, the output index had risen 50.1 per cent on-year, the highest rate in more than a decade.