Malaysia's Top Glove waiting for US Customs verification of forced labour remedial efforts

FILE PHOTO: A worker works at a production line in Top Glove factory in Shah Alam, Malaysia August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Top Glove Corporation, which has an import ban in the U.S., said during its results briefing on Wednesday it is waiting for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to verify its forced labour remedial efforts.

The largest medical glove maker also said that regulators are reviewing its ongoing listing process in Hong Kong.

(Reporting by Liz Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

