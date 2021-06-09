Malaysia's Top Glove waiting for US Customs verification of forced labour remedial efforts

Malaysia's Top Glove Corporation, which has an import ban in the U.S., said during its results briefing on Wednesday it is waiting for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to verify its forced labour remedial efforts.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Top Glove Corporation, which has an import ban in the U.S., said during its results briefing on Wednesday it is waiting for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to verify its forced labour remedial efforts.

The largest medical glove maker also said that regulators are reviewing its ongoing listing process in Hong Kong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Liz Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)