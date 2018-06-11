Malaysia says has identified candidate for position of central bank governor

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has identified a candidate for the position of central bank governor, the prime minister's office said on Monday, though it did not name the candidate.

The individual's name has not yet been officially presented to Malaysia's king for consent, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said last week he had accepted the resignation of Muhammad Ibrahim as the governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, as the 92-year-old leader purges top officials seen as close to the previous government of Najib Razak.