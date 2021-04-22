Malaysia issues US$800 million sustainability sukuk, world's first by a sovereign

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has issued US$800 million 10-year trust certificates, the world's first sovereign US dollar sustainability sukuk, the finance ministry said on Wednesday (Apr 21).

In addition, the country also issued US$500 million 30-year trust certificates, the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malaysia upsized the sukuk offering from an initial target size of US$1 billion to US$1.3 billion due to overwhelming demand as oversubscription hit 6.4 times.

