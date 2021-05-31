Malaysia to roll out new US$9.7 billion stimulus package - PM

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday announced an additional 40 billion ringgit (US$9.70 billion) stimulus package, ahead of the imposition of stricter lockdown measures this week to curb the spread of COVID-19.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday announced an additional 40 billion ringgit (US$9.70 billion) stimulus package, ahead of the imposition of stricter lockdown measures this week to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The package include a 5 billion ringgit fiscal injection, Muhyiddin said in a televised address. Malaysia's tighter curbs come into force on Tuesday.

(US$1 = 4.1220 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu and Liz Lee; Editing by Martin Petty)