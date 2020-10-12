Mallinckrodt files for bankruptcy amid US opioid litigation

Mallinckrodt Plc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday in the face of lawsuits alleging it fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic and after the drugmaker lost a court battle to avoid paying higher rebates to state Medicaid programs for its top-selling drug.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

