Mallinckrodt files for bankruptcy amid US opioid litigation

Business

Mallinckrodt files for bankruptcy amid US opioid litigation

Mallinckrodt Plc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday in the face of lawsuits alleging it fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic and after the drugmaker lost a court battle to avoid paying higher rebates to state Medicaid programs for its top-selling drug.

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of prescription painkillers Oxycodone Hydrochloride, 30mg pills, made by Mallin
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of prescription painkillers Oxycodone Hydrochloride, 30mg pills, made by Mallinckrodt sit on a counter at a local pharmacy, in Provo, Utah, U.S., April 25, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Mallinckrodt Plc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday in the face of lawsuits alleging it fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic and after the drugmaker lost a court battle to avoid paying higher rebates to state Medicaid programs for its top-selling drug.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark