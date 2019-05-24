Singapore's manufacturing output up 0.1% in April

SINGAPORE: Singapore's manufacturing output increased in April after the previous month's decline, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) showed on Friday (May 24).

Manufacturing output increased 0.1 per cent in April on a year-on-year basis. On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, production increased 2.4 per cent.

Output fell 2.1 per cent year-on-year excluding biomedical manufacturing, which saw the highest increase at 11.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Under this cluster, medical technology output grew the most, at 12 per cent.

Precision engineering saw the largest decrease, falling 10.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Under this cluster, machinery and systems output dropped 20.6 per cent year-on-year, while precision modules and components increased 11.6 per cent due to higher production of optical products.

Three other clusters also experienced year-on-year declines, with electronics output falling 0.6 per cent, and transport engineering output and general manufacturing output both decreasing 1.1 per cent.

Under the electronics cluster, the other electronic modules and components grew 12.5 percent, infocomms and consumer electronics grew 1.3 per cent, and semiconductor segments grew 0.3 per cent, while the data storage and computer peripherals segments contracted.

As for transport engineering, the aerospace segment grew 16.3 per cent, on account of more repair and maintenance jobs from commercial airlines, according to EDB.

However, the land transport and marine and offshore engineering segments declined 12.8 per cent and 18.7 per cent respectively, with the latter recording lower levels of offshore projects, and shipbuilding and repairing activities.

CHEMICALS OUTPUT SEES INCREASE

In contrast, chemicals output saw a 1.9 per cent year-on-year increase.

Under this cluster the other chemicals and specialties segments grew 9.3 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively, with the former reporting higher production of fragrances.

On the other hand, the petrochemicals segment contracted 2.8 per cent while petroleum refining throughput fell 4.3 per cent due to maintenance shutdowns in some plants.

