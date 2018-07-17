Markets, dollar mixed as Trump and Putin meet

LONDON: Stock markets were mixed on Monday (Jul 16), with traders reacting to weaker Chinese economic data and upbeat earnings at Deutsche Bank.

The dollar climbed against the yen and the pound but was down against the euro, as investors followed US President Donald Trump's meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

Oil prices fell more than US$2 per barrel.

"It's been a slow start to the trading week in Europe after a similarly mixed Asia session saw Chinese" growth slow, noted Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

US markets were also mixed, with the Dow holding flat and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both slipping, despite a rise in retail spending in June and a jump in profits at Bank of America.

After a positive end to last week's roller-coaster ride for equities, investors shifted back into defensive mode, with concerns about the impact of tit-for-tat tariffs on the world's top two economies, China and the United States.

"Investors appear to be tying themselves up in knots trying to establish what is likely to happen next in the context of the ongoing trade spats, with China and the EU," added Hewson.

Beijing said Chinese economic growth in April-June came in at 6.7 per cent, in line with forecasts in an AFP survey and better than the government's annual target - but a shade down from the previous three months' 6.8 per cent.

While the reading refers to the three months before US levies on billions of dollars of Chinese goods were imposed, observers had already said the country was likely to struggle with a trade face-off as leaders battle a debt mountain.

News on Friday that China's trade surplus with the United States, a major cause of Trump's anger, hit a record in June has further fuelled tensions.

Mao Shengyong, a spokesman for the national statistics bureau, warned that the trade row "will have an impact on the economies of both China and the United States, and now that the world economy is deeply integrated, and the industrial chain is globalised, many related countries will also be affected."

Shanghai's main stocks index closed down 0.6 per cent on Monday and Sydney eased 0.4 per cent - but Hong Kong ended slightly up after a late rally.

Singapore, Seoul, Wellington and Taipei were lower while Tokyo was closed for a public holiday.

In Europe, London and Paris dropped while Frankfurt rose.

Shares in Deutsche Bank jumped 7.3 per cent to €10.31 after Germany's biggest lender far outstripped analysts' estimates of its earnings in the second quarter.

Deutsche is looking to project a refreshed, confident image to investors under new chief executive Christian Sewing, who replaced crisis firefighter John Cryan as head of the bank in April.

On currency markets meanwhile, the pound dipped against the dollar after fluctuating on Friday in reaction to an interview in which Trump hit out at Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of Brexit and appeared to dampen hopes of a future UK-US trade deal.

Key figures at 1530 GMT:

New York - Dow: FLAT at 25,023.14 points

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.8 per cent at 7,600.45 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.2 per cent at 12,561.02 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 5,409.43 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.06 per cent at 3,452.38

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.1 per cent at 28,539.66 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 per cent at 2,814.04 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a public holiday

Dollar/yen: UP at 112.36 yen from 112.35 yen at 2100 GMT Friday

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1708 from US$1.1686

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3231 from US$1.3236

Oil - Brent Crude: DOWN US$2.76 at US$72.57 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN US$2.44 at US$68.57