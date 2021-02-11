Markets tap brakes on asset rise after getting ahead of recovery

Stocks were flat in early trading in Asia on Thursday as investors kept tapping the brakes on runs in asset prices after taking in tepid U.S. inflation data and comments from the Federal Reserve chief affirming the outlook for a slow recovery.

REUTERS: Stocks were flat in early trading in Asia on Thursday as investors kept tapping the brakes on runs in asset prices after taking in tepid U.S. inflation data and comments from the Federal Reserve chief affirming the outlook for a slow recovery.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 Index was last up 0.02per cent while e-mini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.05per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Some of the steam has run out of the engine over the last couple of trading sessions," said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank.

"We've had a good run, but the data hasn't kept up," said Kerr, predicting that bond yields and stocks will still end the year higher after a pause in the reflation trade.

The pause coincides with much of Asia going into extended holidays for the Lunar New Year.

On Wednesday, markets around the globe saw choppy trading and mild moves in most asset prices, with the exception of U.S. Treasuries where yields tumbled after data showed inflation stayed benign in January, disappointing investors betting on increasing price pressures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries slid to 1.135per cent after rising to 1.176per cent. On Monday the yield had reached 1.2per cent, an 11-month high.

The move was reinforced when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who has pledged to keep interest rates low, said the U.S. labor market still was "a long way" from full employment.

Wall Street stocks shrugged off Powell's comments. Major indexes were little changed, though the Dow Jones Industrial Average snared a 0.2per cent gain to a record close of 31,437.80 The S&P 500 slipped 0.03per cent and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.25per cent from a record close the day before.

Within the indexes, there was further rotation of money from some big tech stocks toward energy shares, financial stocks, broadening the market leadership.

Advertisement

European shares also closed lower on Wednesday, with pan-European STOXX 600 index finished 0.2per cent in the red.

The dollar index drifted 0.2per cent lower after the tame U.S. inflation data, posting its third down day on losses against sterling and euro. Cryptocurrency bitcoin was down more than 3per cent to US$45,140.10 at 23:27 GMT.

On Tuesday, bitcoin had hit US$48,216 following Tesla's disclosure of a US$1.5 billion investment in the virtual currency.

U.S. crude fell early on Thursday by 0.36per cent to US$58.47 per barrel and Brent was at US$61.10, up 0.02per cent.

On Wednesday, oil rose for ninth day, its longest winning streak in two years, supported by producer supply cuts and hopes vaccine rollouts will boost demand.

Some remained cautious about crude's rally. "The current price levels are healthier than the actual market and entirely reliant on supply cuts, as demand still needs to recover," said Bjornar Tonhaugen of Rystad Energy.

Commodity traders will also watch platinum, which jumped over 5per cent on Wednesday and raced to a six-year peak on the outlook for demand from the automobile sector.

Platinum edged down 0.3per cent in early trading on Thursday and was last at US$1,239.8.

Spot gold was last up 0.1per cent to US$1,843.23. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.3per cent on Wednesday.

"Gold's in a bit of tug of war," said ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir. While the weaker dollar is bullish, expectations for a big U.S. stimulus package point toward higher interest rates which may holding gold less attractive, he said.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)