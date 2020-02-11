Marks & Spencer appoints Greencore exec Eoin Tonge as new CFO

British retailer Marks and Spencer said on Tuesday it had appointed Eoin Tonge as its new chief financial officer, taking over from interim CFO David Surdeau in June.

Tonge is currently chief financial officer at Irish food company Greencore Group .

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)