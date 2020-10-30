Marlboro maker Altria takes US$2.6 billion third-quarter hit on Juul investment

Altria Group Inc said on Friday it took a US$2.6 billion charge on its investment in Juul Labs Inc in the third quarter, mainly due to lower revenue projection from the e-cigarette maker.

REUTERS: Altria Group Inc said on Friday it took a US$2.6 billion charge on its investment in Juul Labs Inc in the third quarter, mainly due to lower revenue projection from the e-cigarette maker.

Reuters had on Thursday reported citing an internal memo that the e-cigarette maker had cut its valuation by about US$2 billion at the end of last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The value of Altria's investment in Juul was US$1.6 billion as of Sept. 30, Altria said.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)