Marriott evaluates investor Jonathan Litt's nomination for board seat

Marriott International Inc said on Friday it was evaluating activist investor Jonathan Litt's nomination for a seat on the hotel chain's board.

FILE PHOTO: Signage for the New York Marriott Marquis is seen in Manhattan, New York, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Land & Buildings, founded by Litt, has a 0.03 percent stake in Marriott as of Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

