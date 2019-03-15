Marriott evaluates investor Jonathan Litt's nomination for board seat

Marriott International Inc said on Friday it was evaluating activist investor Jonathan Litt's nomination for a seat on the hotel chain's board.

REUTERS: Marriott International Inc said on Friday it was evaluating activist investor Jonathan Litt's nomination for a seat on the hotel chain's board.

Land & Buildings, founded by Litt, has a 0.03 percent stake in Marriott as of Dec. 31.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)